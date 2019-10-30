Ralph Alcala Jr., age 60, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Southwest General Hospital, located in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 8, 1958 in Sweetwater, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Micaela and Ralph Alcala Sr.; and mother/father-in-law, Julia and Gabriel Sepeda;
Family members left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 35 years, Elsa Alcala of Del Rio; son, Reynaldo Alcala and girlfriend Alexia Rivera of Del Rio; daughter, Mayra Alcala of Del Rio; granddaughter, Kataleya Amor Rangel of Carrizo Springs, Tx; sisters: Irma Alcala, Sylvia Banks, and Otilia Garza, all of Sweetwater; brother-in-law, Gabriel Sepeda Jr. of Del Rio; niece/nephew: Lana Banks and Jace Garza; Ralph is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith. A Prayer Service officiated by Deacon Frank R. Centilli will begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel.
Ralph's final wishes were to be cremated. The Alcala family wishes to extend a special thank you to Alfonso and Pernette Trevino for their outstanding support.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2230 or www.TrinityMortuary.com. Tradition. Tribute. Trust.