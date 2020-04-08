Manuel Polanco, Jr., 77, presented himself to Our God accompanied by Our Lord’s Son, Jesus Christ on Passion Sunday, April 5, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Coach Polanco, as he was known by many, passed away in peace and in the company of his loving wife and children by his side. Manuel was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; and also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Joseph Church and Sacred Heart Church in Del Rio, Texas.
Manuel was born on December 23, 1942 in Marfa, Texas to Manuel R. Polanco and Basilisa Serrano Polanco. He was grandson to Santa Maria and Maria R. Polanco and Precelino and Theodora F. Serrano. He attended schools in Marfa, Texas, and San Angelo, Texas, before moving to Del Rio, Texas, where he graduated from San Felipe High School in 1962. As a high school student, Manuel excelled in all sports (football, basketball, baseball, and track & field) and developed an appreciation for the sciences. After graduating from his beloved San Felipe High School, Manuel attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas, then transferred to Sul Ross State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science in 1965 and a certification in Education from the State of Texas.
During his high school years at San Felipe High School, Manuel met the love of his life, Maria Herlinda “Linda” Polanco. Manuel and Linda married on August 21, 1966, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Del Rio, Texas, and raised three children: Gilbert, Gerald and Julie.
Manuel was an educator and coach for the San Felipe School District until the consolidation of San Felipe Independent and Del Rio Independent school districts in 1972. Manuel Polanco continued to teach and coach for San Felipe Del Rio CISD until he retired in 2002. During his professional career, Manuel taught Science, Physical Education, and Health. In 1977, Coach Polanco was hired as the Head Coach for the Del Rio Rams Basketball team. After holding this position for several years and aggressively leading his teams in competition against North Side Independent School District (District 25 5 A), Coach Polanco continued coaching multiple sports (football, basketball, baseball, cross country, and track and field). The generation that followed consolidation regarded Coach Polanco as a “healer”. He proudly wore his Mustang purple and gold when he worked for San Felipe ISD, and proudly wore Ram blue and white after consolidation. He always managed to set aside personal agendas for the benefit of the students he worked with.
Throughout his life early, growing up in West Texas on the border of Mexico and USA, his parents instilled in him the values of the Catholic faith, family, hard work, education, and service. These values moved Coach Polanco to dedicate his life to the improvement of others. As a friend, mentor and father- figure to many, Coach Polanco ensured everyone came to believe that improving their lives (regardless of their financial status, race, sex, etc.) was a reality. He strived to teach and improve generations of students who passed through the halls of San Felipe High and Del Rio High School.
Manuel Polanco was passionately committed to all the needs of his students and community. He was an avid member of the GI Forum, Board Member and President of the Del Rio Babe Ruth/Laughlin League. In the summertime, Coach found time to teach driver’s education and defensive driving for the school district and the State of Texas. He also dedicated his time to serve the City of Del Rio as Pool Facilities Manager, Water Safety Instructor, and Life Guard.
After retirement, Manuel continued to be active and taught in Comstock, Texas, and at Radiance Academy in Del Rio, Texas, as teacher and Director until his full retirement in 2017. His career as an educator spanned five decades, three school districts, and one charter school.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Manuel R. Polanco and Basilisa Polanco, father-in-law Ramon De Hoyos, mother-in-law Maria Castorena De Hoyos, and three siblings to his wife, Linda (Lupe De Hoyos, Pedro C. De Hoyos and Rachael De Hoyos Draeger). He is survived by Enedina Polanco Carmona and Lila Polanco (paternal aunts), Sebastian Serrano (maternal uncle). Surviving siblings include Robert Lee Polanco, Orlando Polanco, Arturo “Oscar” Polanco and Beatrice “Susie” Polanco Vela. Surviving Children include Gilbert Ray Polanco and wife Kathy, Julie Ann Polanco and husband Robert Shupe, and Gerald Lee Polanco. His son Mikeal Grant Foster. Grandchildren include Joshua Emmanuel Polanco, Alexis Polanco, Gilbert Ray Polanco, Ruben Xavier Polanco, Aaron Joseph Polanco, Gerald Lee Polanco, Jr., Jacob Ryan Polanco, Mallory Veronica Polanco, Taylor Leeann Polanco, Gavin Robert Shupe, and loving considered Daniel Anthony Lozano and Brandon Andrewlee Celedon as his grandchildren. Also beloved and dear to Coach Polanco include surviving in-laws Sylvia De Hoyos Cullum (Don), Sobeida De Hoyos Butcho (Jack), Ramon C. De Hoyos (Linda), Rosa Maria De Hoyos Wallace (Marshall), as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins and God Children.
Gentlemen in honor of pallbearers: Joshua Emmanuel Polanco, Gilbert Ray Polanco, Ruben Xavier Polanco, Aaron Joseph Polanco, Gerald Lee Polanco, Jr., Jacob Ryan Polanco, Gavin Robert Shupe, Daniel A. Lozano. Honorary Pallbearers: Al Soto, Jr., Roberto Soto, Roberto Chavira, Ruben Gutierrez, Felix Sauceda, Gilberto Martinez, Jr., Romulo Rodriguez, Hector Montalvo, Tony Guzman, Tony Gonzales, David Gomez, Rudy Rodriguez, Fernando Valdez, Sergio Mireles, Roger Blanks, Manuel Galindo, Michael Escalante, Oscar Cardenas, David Lee Torres, Jesse Adams, Ramiro Frausto, Carlos Rios.
May He Rest In Peace.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 1:45 pm - 2:30 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com