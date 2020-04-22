Mike T. Martinez, age 63, entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on February 16, 1957 in Del Rio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eliberto and Dolores Martinez and mother of his daughter, Belia Martinez.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Ninfa Martinez. Daughter Barbie (Jesse) Cortez and his beautiful granddaughters, Sarah and Emily. Also survived by siblings Veronica (Hiram), Martin (Melissa), Eliberto (Reyna), Sylvia (Jesse), Lupita (Juan), Mario (Velma), Jerry (Letty) and Sonia Reyes. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.