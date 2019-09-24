Marco Antonio (Tony) Reyes, 71, of Del Rio, Texas, departed this life on September 21, 2019.
Born in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, in 1948, Tony grew up with his six siblings on a ranch in Langtry, Texas, where his father was a foreman. Tony graduated from Comstock High School in 1967, and for the next couple of years, he worked in the oil fields as a machine operator. After high school, he was married to his wife of 52 years, Carmen Perez Reyes.
Tony worked in sales at Eagle Lumber Co. in Del Rio in 1969 and later went on to work for Montgomery Wards. In 1982, Tony became a licensed sales producer with Allstate Insurance Co. He retired in 2010 after nearly three decades in the insurance industry.
At the age of 19, Tony became active with youth baseball as a Little League coach and then served as a longtime coach for the Babe Ruth League for more than 50 years, coaching several All-Star teams and taking a team all the way to the World Series in Jamestown, New York. In addition to coaching in the Babe Ruth League for 13-18-year old’s, Tony started a traveling select team. In 2005, he coached a team to the Super Series Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona.
In addition to coaching and serving as President of Babe Ruth Baseball, he served as a member of the San Felipe Lions Club in the 1980’s, served on the board of St. Joseph St. Vincent de Paul, and was a member of the ACTS Community at St. Joseph Church.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dominga and Carmen Reyes, his sister Carmela Hernandez and brother Jose Luis Reyes. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Reyes, children; Elsa Reyes, Diana Reyes, Cynthia Reyes and Adam Guzman (Laura) and his special boys, Aeneas Guzman and Marco Guzman; Sisters: Norma Pulido (Roberto) and Rosa Reyes; Brothers: Salvador Reyes (Mari) and John Paul Reyes (Ashley); Sister-in-Law: Anna Rubio (Manuel); and Brother-in-Law Tony Perez (Becky); numerous nieces and nephews; and the many young men he coached and loved as his own sons.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Aeneas Guzman, Marco Guzman, Jose Ortega, Ray Torres, Rico Ruiz, Isaac Molina, Jerry Cervantes, and Noe Fernandez.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Del Rio Babe Ruth Baseball League (Please mail checks to: Del Rio Babe Ruth Baseball League, 17 Meadow Lane, Del Rio, Texas 78840).
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.