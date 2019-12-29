Enriqueta (Keta) Garcia, 81, passed away December 24, 2019 in her home in Del Rio, Texas. She was born January 26, 1938 in Del Rio.
She is survived by her daughters: Ruth Vasquez and Carmen Guerrero and her husband Eloy; sons: Guillermo Vasquez Jr. and his wife Minerva, Ricardo Vasquez and his wife Cynthia, Jose Vasquez and his wife Carol, and Alberto Mendez; sisters: Luisa Morales, Maria de Jesus Hernandez, and Bertha Santos; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Panfilo and Carmen Garcia, her son Eduardo “Eddie” Vasquez, her brother Joe Garcia, and her sister Elizabeth Pena.
Special thanks to Pastor RT Mora of Templo Bethel, Brandan Conice Boenicke, P.A, Nurse Debbie Fisher, home care providers Juanita Aldaco and Marisol Almaguer, Superior Home Health, and Val Verde Home Nurses.
Enriqueta was a woman of unwavering faith in God. She worked as a care provider taking care of the elderly. She was a loving, kind, and gentle woman. She was well known for her cooking. We, the family, were blessed to have her in our lives.
Her viewing was held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 5-9 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM. Her funeral service was held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Templo Bethel at 10 AM, followed with interment at San Felipe Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her grandsons Eloy Guerrero Jr., Alex Vasquez, Adrian Vasquez, Miguel Vasquez, Aaron Vasquez, Albert Vasquez, Joel Vasquez, and Ashley Horne.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7