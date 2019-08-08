Cpl. Sergio Emilliano Guerra, age 22, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in San Clemente, California. Sergio was born on January 3, 1997 in Del Rio, Texas.
Preceded in his death is his mother, Lorena L. Barrera.
Sergio is survived by his beloved wife, Daniela S. Guerra and their yet to be born son; father Sergio and stepmother Norma Guerra; maternal grandparents, Taide and Irma Blas; paternal grandparents, Oscar and Graciela Guerra; sisters, Regina Guerra and Camila O’Brien; as well as his beloved pugs, Beto and Lola.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion.
A Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Military Honors to follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills.