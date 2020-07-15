Helen Stensrud passed unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 at the age of 60 and was found by her family that morning. She was born Helen Marie Bowers on July 19, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas. Helen is survived by her husband, Bryan Stensrud of Garden Ridge, whom she married on March 18, 1982, her children, daughter Rachael Ferrera and son Chase Stensrud and grandchildren Luca and Enzo Ferrera. Both children reside in San Antonio.
Helen is also survived by her father Fred Bowers and step-mom Pat Bowers of Del Rio as well as four siblings, Ginny Mitchell of Spring Branch, TX, Paula Steele of Spring Branch, TX, Freda Martin of San Antonio, TX and Russell Bowers of Deltona, Florida and two half sister, Sharon Krotzer of Oregon and Carrie Dyk of South Dakota.