Jose Antonio “Pepetone” Rodriguez, age 82, entered into rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 9, 1937 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dorothy Ann Tovar; parents Victoriano and Cordilia Rodriguez; and 5 siblings.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years Romelia S. Rodriguez; son Joe A. Rodriguez, Jr. (Sandra); daughters Norma R. Hernandez (Jesus) and E. Cora Rodriguez-Soto; sister Elida Ortiz; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Prayer service at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook.