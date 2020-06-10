Jay Paulino Gonzalez, 75 years young, departed his earthly home for his Heavenly one on the 6th of June 2020. He bravely battled cancer for the past year and was surrounded by his loved ones at the time he fell into his final slumber.
Please allow me to tell you a little about the life of our superhero, Jay Paulino.
He was a jack of all trades and a master of some, as well. Anyone who grew to know Jay would probably paint a similar story about him. They would tell how he’s a friend. A lifeline. A mechanic. A car whisperer. A superhero. The World’s Best Dad. He had a lifelong love affair with tools and helping others.
Born in Mexico and later moving to Texas, he grew up with language barriers and humble beginnings. Raised by his mother, Juana Zamarripa, and father, Tomas Zamarripa, in good ole Mission, Texas. He later graduated from Mission High School, turning his hardships into strengths and distinguished 20 year career in the United States Air Force. Then, he did another 15+ year stretch with the T6 Maintenance Division at Laughlin Air Force Base.
He is survived by his wife; 7 children and their spouses, Angie and Andy Adcox, Mack and Kathy Gonzalez, Lisa and Mark Carter, Tomas and Erin Gonzalez, Ramon and Virginia Gonzalez, Juan and Amanda Gonzalez, Juanita Gonzalez; 25 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Juana Zamarripa; son, Joseph Glenn Gonzalez; grandson, Kenny Hodges.
Jay dearly loved his family and friends. Although we are all heartbroken to see him leave, we rejoice in knowing he is finally resting well with our Lord and Savior. Growing up we will always remember after a lousy day, he’d say, “Don’t worry, tomorrow will be a better day; he’d often start a conversation with, “What’s the good word?” He was always the best man and dad; we shall love and miss him always.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Military Honors will be rendered by United States Air Force. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of Jay P. Gonzalez, and so many others that have been lost to cancer.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.