Mary Elizabeth Lafferty, age 80, of Del Rio, Texas, passed away on November 5, 2020. Mary was born April 5, 1940 in De Moines, Iowa. Daughter of Alfred and Mary Marsh, one of 12 children.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tawnya Shadwick and son, Darrell Shadwick of Del Rio, Texas; one granddaughter, Shay Elizabeth Shadwick of Grand Forks, N.D.; one step-granddaughter, Emma Gagnon of Fort Worth, Tx,; and one step-great-granddaughter, Charlee Grace Ferguson. Also survived by her sister, Frances Williams; brothers, Donald and Ernest John Lafftery. Along with her nephews, Troy, Todd , Tony Mantheny and Travis Day and their families.