Matthew Jordan Stavley, of Del Rio Texas, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by his family and numerous close friends.
Matthew was born on Saipan, Mariana Islands, Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands on October 15, 1968, to parents Charles and Kay Beth Stavley. He was joined by his brother, Michael Patrick in 1969.
Matthew is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth, of Del Rio; son Courtland and wife Cristina, grandson Antonio Xavier and twin granddaughters to be born in January, of Houston; son Matthew DeForest, daughters Mia and Noelani of Del Rio. Parents Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, brother Michael Patrick and nieces Ashton and Jordan of Brownwood. Uncle Bill Stavley and wife Beverly of Idaho; Aunt Linda Calvert and husband Donald of Artesia, New Mexico; Aunt Lou Ann Patterson of Roswell, New Mexico and Uncle Bill Siegenthaler and wife Sharon of Medford, Oregon, and numerous cousins and extended family and friends whom he deeply loved.
Matthew and Elizabeth were married on July 29, 1988 in Sanderson, Texas where he had attended high school. They moved to San Angelo later that year where he attended Angelo State University where he also became a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and remained actively involved for many years. In 1997 he purchased Lone Star Copiers, Inc. and they moved to Del Rio where he was very active in both church and civic organizations that included; the Knights of Columbus, A.C.T.S. communities at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Catholic churches, Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. Matthew was always willing to help others in any way he could, whether that meant donating printing services to numerous charitable organizations, or willing to help other small business owners in whatever way he could. He always had a friendly smile and word of encouragement to offer to anyone he encountered. One of his greatest joys was when he became “Big Daddy” to his first grandchild Xavier Stavley. Matthew never met a stranger and he will be very dearly missed by his family and the many friends he acquired throughout his life.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Pearl Siegenthaler, and Howard and Elsie Stavley, his sister Bernice Aldan and a beloved niece Michelle Lopez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 307 E. Losoya, Del Rio, TX.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearer are Michael Stavley, Ernest Galvan, Mark Powell, Wenzel Hardwick, Billy O’Rourke, and Ben Brown.
Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 5144 US-90, Del Rio, TX.
