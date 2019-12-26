Florencio Abrajan

lorencio Abrajan, age 71, entered into rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. He was born on February 23, 1948 in Tixtla, Guerrero. He was preceded in death by his parents Antelmo Abrajan Calvario and Maria Zeferino Catarino; and Mother-in-law: Martina Rodriguez.
Florencio was the Owner of Abrajan Mexican Restaurant and food truck for over 25 years and loved serving his amazing customers.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Rosa Abrajan; children Randy Benson and his wife Sara Benson, Jeanette Abrajan, and Raquel Abrajan; his sister Maria Luisa Abrajan; grandchildren: Georgina Gonzalez, Jeremiah, Abigail, Amanda, and Cali; great-grandchildren Josiah, Mia, and Olive.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A Chapel service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Those with the honor of pallbearer are Randy Benson, Georgina Gonzalez, Raul Castillo, Felipe De Jesus Galindo, Antonio Teran, and Mario Gloria.
Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.