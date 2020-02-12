Fred H.B. Sawyer, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Fred was born on February 19, 1923 in Little River, Texas to parents Homer and Elizabeth Sawyer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
