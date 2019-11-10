Pedro “Pee Wee” Richard Peña, age 89, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family in Brackettville, Texas. He was born on December 4, 1929 in Brackettville.
Cpl. Peña was drafted at a young age and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for Valor; Following his military service, Mr. Peña returned back to Brackettville to help his father continue to run the family sheep shearing business.
Preceding him in death was his father, Atanacio M. Peña and mother, Roberta Flores Peña; and brother, Ernesto “Neto” Peña.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 66 years, Maria Elena Peña of Brackettville; children: Reginaldo Peña (Cecilia), Richard Peña (Rose), Becky Peña Moore, and Martha Peña Padron (Ponce); sisters: Ruby Rangel and Odilia Gomez; Pedro is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith located in Del Rio. A Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene’s Catholic Church in Brackettville.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mary Magdalene’s Catholic Church with Rev. James Ikeatuegwu officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Magdalene’s Catholic Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2230 or www.TrinityMortuary.com. Tradition. Tribute. Trust.