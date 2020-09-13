Rosella Van Goethem

Heaven gained a beautiful soul on the afternoon of September 2, 2020 when Rosella was called back into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. She passed away surrounded by her family after a long, hard-fought battle with liver disease. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rosella made her life in Del Rio, Texas where she touched the lives of countless members of the community. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a woman of profound faith, an exceptional artist and baker, and a selfless daughter of God whose love of others was limitless.
Known throughout Del Rio for her “creations”, Rosella baked and decorated cakes for weddings, quinceañeras, birthdays, and any other event that would bring families and friends together to celebrate. She shared her love of others and joy for life by making decorations and mementos to bring special meaning to the moments in the lives of those she encountered. She expressed her love of her faith as a Eucharistic Minister, Marriage Preparation Mentor, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, helping those of the St. Joseph community grow deeper in the faith that was so profoundly important in her life. But most of all, the greatest joy in Rosella’s life came in the moments shared with her family, captured in countless photographs, and cherished memories.