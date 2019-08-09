Bruce Hamilton was born March 4, 1978, and went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019.
Bruce was born in Del Rio, Texas, to Cathy Cooley Elrod and Roland Lynn Hamilton. He is survived by his children, Gavin Hamilton, Kynan Hamilton, and step-daughter, Kylar Morton; his mother, Cathy Elrod; father, Roland Lynn Hamilton; siblings, Teresa Spencer and husband Brandon, Cathy Bozeman, and Rodney Hamilton; his fiancé Emma Araujo and her children Esteban Becerra and Vanessa Silva; granddaughter, Emily Austin.
He is also survived by his grandfather, Carl Cooley as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Bruce had a passion for bull riding and the outdoors. Bruce never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that met him. He will always be remembered for his warm smile and big heart.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.