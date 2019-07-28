Juan Antonio Rodriguez “La Flaca”, 72, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019 at 9pm.
Juan was born in Del Rio, Texas on March 27, 1947. He graduated from San Felipe High School in 1965 and attended Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas.
Juan was married to Estela Cedillo Rodriguez on December 9, 1969, they were married 49 years.
Juan served in the Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam war, returning home in December 1968. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as an Engineer for 35 years.
Juan is preceded in death by his father, Felix T. Rodriguez, mother, Natividad Rodriguez, brother Arturo Rodriguez, brother Felix Rodriguez and sister Estela Roman.
Juan is survived by wife, Estela Rodriguez, daughter, Margaret Upton and her husband, Randall Upton, son, Arturo Rodriguez, grandchildren, Catherine Hernandez, Alaina Hernandez and Austen Rodriguez and great grandchildren Ethan, Aiden and Jason. Brothers Refugio “Cuco” Rodriguez and Romulo “Tite” Rodriguez, sister-in law Alice Ponce and husband Ricardo Ponce, brothers-in-law Crescencio Cedillo and wife Kim, Gustavo Cedillo and wife Sylvia, brother-in-law Pablo Roman husband to Estela, sister-in-law Delma Rodriguez wife of Felix Rodriguez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.