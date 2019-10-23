Jose Maria Morin, age 89, entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 17, 1930 in Juno, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory is his son Joe Morin, Jr.; brother Jesus Morin and wife Rosie; grandchildren Erica Morin Valencia and Ana Liza Morin Mines; step-grandchildren, Mayra Cordova, Patty Lemus, and Becky Magueyal; 10 great-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment San Felipe Cemetery.
