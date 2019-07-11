Olga R. Riojas, age 78, entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. Olga was born on the same day in 1941, making this also her new birthday with her Lord and Savior.
Olga is the daughter of the late Pablo and Beatriz Reyes. Olga is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Riojas and her son, Ricardo Riojas.
She is survived by her two sons, Roberto Riojas, Jr., and Pablo Riojas. Olga's siblings include, the late Oscar Reyes, Oralia Newton, Homero Reyes, Ofelia Lopez, Olivia De Hoyos, and Beatriz Rivera.
Olga accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She lived her life sharing the Word with everyone she encountered. She adored her family, loved hanging out with her siblings, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her positive energy will be missed. As humans we are sad, but as Christians, we have peace knowing she's now in God's hands. Rest in Peace, Olga Riojas.
Services were held on Friday, June 28 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and burial on Saturday, June 29 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The service was officiated by her son, Roberto Riojas, Jr. A special word was given by her niece, Esmeralda Gwinup. At the burial, her son gave an invitation for salvation by asking all present to raise their hands and ask God for forgiveness and to ask God to be our Lord and Savior. God is good. Olga is now resting in peace knowing her son has come to Christ and will now continue Olga’s mission to bring souls to Christ.
