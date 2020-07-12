Alvaro Francisco Lopez, age 86, entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on November 6, 1933 in Del Rio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Elia Barrientos Lopez and parents Juan Francisco and Catalina Lopez. Sisters Elida Lopez, Alicia Lopez, Estela Lopez Puente; and his son Alvaro Francisco Lopez, Jr.
Alvaro will be remembered as a Loving Husband, Father, Brother, grandfather, Uncle, Coach and Friend. He would enthusiastically participate in all his Sons activities, playing baseball himself into his golden years, he was an avid fan at Pop Word Field and Roosevelt Park Baseball games.