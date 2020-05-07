Asante Sebastian Contreras, age 20, was taken suddenly after being struck head-on by a vehicle that was being pursued by law enforcement in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 26, 2000 in Del Rio to parents, Anja and Salvador Contreras.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents: Anni Falz and Arthur Falz.
Before graduating high school, Asante worked as a lifeguard for the City of Del Rio. While attending Del Rio High School, Asante was involved with: ROTC Honor Guard, Student Council, Debate Club, pole vaulting, yearbook creation, and many other school activities. While attending Asante also worked as an EMT with the Amistad Medical Ambulance Company. Asante then pursued his future career at the University of Texas Health Science Center of San Antonio. He had just earned his paramedic badge while working for Allegiance Mobile Health. Asante also volunteered his time for the 2019 Robotics as a Standby EMT.
While not working and saving lives, Asante enjoyed putting smiles on people's faces. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He could cheer anyone up. His favorite hobbies included working out at the gym, playing video gaming, snow skiing, snow boarding, and skate boarding,
Family members left to cherish his memory include his beloved parents, Anja and Salvador Contreras of Del Rio; sister, Amanda Nicole Contreras of Del Rio; brother, Andre Miguel Contreras of Del Rio; paternal grandparents: Teresa and Salvador Contreras of El Paso, Tx; aunts/uncles: Silvia Blicker and husband Wolfgang Blicker of Germany, Monika Klaas of Germany, Samuel Contreras of Greenville, Tx, "Espie" Contreras and Martin Whortman of Galveston, Tx, and Eve Carr and husband Ron Carr of Valparaiso, IN; cousins: Melanie, Kelly, Kristina, Katie, Dillon, Manuel, Christian, Jennifer, Roman, Cristina, Damian, Jackie, and Tasha;
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Trinity Chapel of Faith from 6 to 9 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m.