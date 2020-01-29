Dora Elia Gonzalez, age 74, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born to the late Telesforo and Cleotilde Enriquez on November 11, 1945 in Del Rio, Texas.
Dora Elia Gonzalez was a devout follower of God. She inspired her family through God’s teachings everyday. Dora’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was known to many as “Grandma Dora”.
Preceding her in death were her parents, sister, Gloria Castillo; and brother, Federico Enriquez.
Dora will be dearly missed by her children, Longino Gonzalez III (Olga) of Uvalde, TX; Gerardo Gonzalez of Del Rio, TX; Elizabeth Sosa (Leandro) of Rosenburg, TX; Dora Idalia Duesterhoft (Otto III) of Somerville, TX; David Orlando De Leon of Del Rio, TX; Oswaldo De Leon of Del Rio, TX; and Yana Yvonne Jimenez (Arthur) of Laredo, TX. She is also survived by her significant other, Javier Cuevas Alcala; and sister, Elida Guzman (Jesse) of San Antonio, TX; 24 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and special friend to the family, Joe Morin. Dora Elia is also survived by her beloved furry friend, “Boo-bah”.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion. A Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m.
A Chapel Service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Manuela Meza. Burial will follow at the San Felipe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Longino Lee Gonzalez, Gerardo Gonzalez Jr., Lonnie Gonzalez, Antonio Ray Lara, Curtis Edward Anderson, Pete Alexander Garcia, David Oswaldo De Leon, Oswaldo David De Leon, Emilio Anthony De Leon, and Arthur Edward Jimenez Jr..