Maria Louisa Martinez, age 78, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on May 30, 1941 in Del Rio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel B. Martinez; parents Jose G. and Ester Ramos; daughter Karen Fay Martinez; brothers-in-law Ike Talamantez and Albert Amezcua.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Daniel Martinez, Jr. and wife Mary Helen; daughters Sandra Ann Benavidez and husband Daniel B. Benavidez, Reymunda Martinez (Oscar De Leon), and Norma Martinez and husband Joel R. Martinez; brothers Tomas Ramos (Letty) and Joe Ramos (Belinda); sisters Rachel Talamantez, Josie Amezcua, Connie Moore (Randy), Leticia Berton, and Chayo Ramos; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Danny Martinez, III, David Martinez, Juan Daniel Martinez, Gerardo Solorio, Daniel Benavidez, Jr., Kevin Curtis Martinez.
Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.