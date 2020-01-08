Larry Glenn Keirsey of Texas, a 1979 graduate of Pryor High who spent the majority of his working career in the power line industry where he did a lot of traveling across the U.S. and had many adventures, died Dec. 20. He was 59.
He was born December 13, 1960 in Little Rock, Ark.
Larry met Mary, the love of his life, and they were married and made their home in Del Rio, Texas.
He is remembered this way: Never met a stranger, loved to tell stories, loved pie, had a heart of gold; he was a little crusty on the outside and gooey in the middle; his zest for life was infectious and he loved to have fun.
Services will be January 11, 2020, at First Christian Church, 2101 N. Main St., at 10 a.m.
Survivors: Wife, Mary Williams Keirsey of Del Rio, Texas; mother, Sandra Spencer of Pryor; brother, Dub Keirsey of Chouteau; two sisters, Denise Banther of Orchelata and Regina Stone and Tammy of Prairie Grove, Ark.; children, Shaunna and Pete Dempsey of Locust Grove, Jimmy and Alisha Keirsey of Van Burn, Ark., Louis and Tanja Williams of Lacey, Wash., Bubba Williams of Del Rio, Texas, and Cynthia Williams of Del Rio, Texas, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Tommy” Keirsey, and grandparents, Myrtle and Glenn Pitts, and Bryan and Daisy Keirsey.