Francisca “Kika” Rodriguez, age 90, entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on September 16, 1929 in Del Rio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Josefa Rocha; husband Miguel Rodriguez; son Miguel Rodriguez, Jr.; and daughter Sylvia R. Flores.
She is survived by her son Arturo Rodriguez; sister Consuelo Bravo; daughter-in-law Maria Rodriguez; grandchildren Arturo Rodriguez, Jr., Carina Rodriguez, Imelda Venegas, Miguel Rodriguez, III, Idalia Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Ruben Flores, Jr. and Ruby Flores; great-grandchildren Jaime Garza, Jr., Ian and Ileanna Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Miguel Rodriguez, III, Angel Rodriguez, Arturo Rodriguez, Jr., Guillermo Lopez, Jesse Lopez, Jr., and David Ryan Natividad. Honorary Pallbearers are Jaime Garza, Jr., and Ruben Flores, Jr.
Interment will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.