Antonio Gonzales Jr. 47, passed away after a courageous battle on August 11, 2020 in Austin, TX. He was Born March 27, 1973 in Sinton TX. He is preceded in death by father Antonio P. Gonzalez, his paternal grandparents, Antonio Gonzalez Gonzalez and Ernestina Palacios Gonzalez. His maternal grandparents Manuel Duran Eugenio and Eva Duran Rivera and brother in law Jose Manuel Maya Rosales.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Erika Maya Rosales de Gonzales and their son, Andres Manuel Gonzales. His mother, Manuela Duran de Gonzalez and his siblings, Leyla Gonzalez – Ahmed (Sajjad), Josue Gonzalez and his niece Melyanna Ahmed. His mother in law Juanita Rosales Barrios and Sisters in Law, Claudia Sophia Maya Rosales, Rubi Alejandra Maya Rosales and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.