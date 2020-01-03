Gary Wayne Stone, age 62, passed away suddenly in his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Gary had been residing in the Del Rio home of his mother, Jerry Ruth McDonald Stone.
Gary was born on April 13, 1957, in Abilene, Texas to Don Keith Stone and Jerry Ruth Stone. He spent most of his childhood in La Marque, Texas, later moving to Del Rio with his family where he attended and graduated from Del Rio High School. He attended North Texas State University as well as the University of Texas.
Gary married Lacy Shaw in 1985. They resided in Austin, Texas for some years before they divorced. They had no children.
Gary worked as an engineer for United Forming in Austin, Texas before returning to Del Rio to care for his mother.
The outpouring of grief and prayer from people near and far provides testament to the loyal friendships that Gary held. His biggest passion, outside of maintaining those friendships, was in creating and playing music. He performed around the Del Rio area over the years as a bass guitarist with multiple bands.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Stone, sister-in-law Deni Stone and nephew Jon Stone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: Brother, Norman Keith Stone, Anthem, Arizona; Sister, Becky Stone Turner (Steve), Lawrence, Kansas; Sister, Kelly Elizabeth Stone, Marble Falls, Texas; Aunt, Norma Lowry, Del Rio, Texas; Aunt, Joyce Stone, Del Rio, Texas; Uncle, Bee Stone (Nancy), Boerne, Texas; Aunt, Gloria Brandt, Houston, Texas; Niece, Kayla Turner Henniger (Jeremy), Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Niece, Michelle Stone Church (Dony), Springboro, Ohio
In addition, he is survived by numerous cousins around the country including those with Del Rio ties: Susan Lowry Newsome (Dan), Kay Lowry Lowe (Aaron), Clayton Davenport (Sherry), Joe Russell Davenport (Linda), Greg Stone (Louise), Mark Stone (Liz), Keith Stone (Nancy), Skip Wehner (Karen), Diane Wehner Weigle (Bob), Molly Wehner Marks (Miles), Emily Cooper (Bill), Gina Laughlin (Andy), Adam Lowe (Ashley), Staci George (Greg), Katy Davenport (Chris)
Funeral attendees are invited to share their favorite memory of times spent with Gary. Pallbearers will be Norman Stone, Steve Turner, Jeremy Henniger, Dan Newsome, Bill Cooper, Mickey Hunkin, Gilbert Rodriguez and Louis DeRango.
A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home Main Chapel at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Osorio officiating. Internment will follow to Westlawn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For More information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com