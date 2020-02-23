Jesse Rodriguez Jr., age 80 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Helotes, TX surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Dominica Rodriguez, grandparents Theodore and Felipe Rodriguez, 7 siblings, 3 uncles, and 2 aunts.
In 1967, he moved his family to New Haven, Connecticut quickly moving up the ladder and excelling in his profession. After 7 years, Jesse moved his family back to Del Río and began working with SFDRCISD as a school bus driver for 3 years.
He then began his route driver career for 19 years with Mrs. Bairds. Jesse retired in 2000 after working as a parental liaison for the district.
Soon after retirement, Jesse worked at all the Rams basketball, football, and volleyball games taking pride in working and talking with everyone he came in contact with until his health declined.
Jesse enjoyed bingo, going to the casino with his family, cooking his famous guisado and menudo, and playing, teaching, and watching his sons and grandsons golf.
Jesse’s family was his world and he loved them very much. He was involved with every one of them when he had the chance. He will forever be loved and missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Chayo, daughter Linda Terra (Alan) from Altus, OK, son Jesse III (Jessica) from San Antonio, TX, Patsy Bito (Anthony) from Helotes, TX, daughter Chayito Fuentez (Oscar) from Del Río, TX, daughter Gloria Messemberg ( Kiki) from San Antonio, TX, his grandson he raised as his own son Tony Jasso (Angie) from Del Río, TX, his 18 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren he adored so much. He also leaves behind 2 brothers and 3 sisters from Illinois along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com