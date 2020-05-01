You have been told, O mortal, what is good, and what the LORD requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God.
Micah 6:8
Angels welcomed Viola Cassetto Martinez from this life after 87 years to her eternal life on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A lifelong Del Rioan born on February 1, 1933 to Francisco and Hortencia Cassetto, where she attended Sacred Heart Academy through high school graduation. She joined the love of her life, Leonel Martinez and together had ten children. She was a devout wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, madrina, and formed special bonds throughout her life as a friend, mentor and teacher.
Viola’s Catholic faith was at the root of her goodness as she lived an exemplary life. She shared her love for children as a teacher’s aide at Garfield Elementary for over 30 years and spent many summers teaching children with special needs. She celebrated the love of her Catholic faith as a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she taught CCD and RCIC for over 40 years, was a member of the Sacred Heart Society, Catholic Woman’s Organization and volunteered as a Eucharistic minister for decades. Viola also led and participated in numerous home bible study groups with her dear friends, where beautiful spiritual bonds were made.
Viola was loved by so many throughout her wonderful life. On Saturday, she joined her husband, Leonel, son Gerardo “Jerry,” parents, and daughters-in-law Melanie Staten Martinez and Ann Stewart Martinez, and the many friends she so dearly missed. She is survived by her children Jose Francisco “Joe Frank” (Heather), Leonel Jr. (Patricia), Raul “Tito,” Terry Fernandez (Richard), Cecilia “Ceci” Lozano (Alfred), David (Carmen), and Adrian (Kathy) all from Del Rio; and Carlos of Austin and Joel “J.C.” (Priscilla) of Waco. Her loving brother Raul Cassetto (Leonor) lives in Brooklyn, New York and niece Margaret Ann in Los Angeles, California. Her 27 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren brought great joy to her life.
Mom led her life with the values of the Catholic faith, and leaves that strong legacy to all who she loved. That legacy can be honored further by gifts and remembrances in her name to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (general fund).
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Psalm 23
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.