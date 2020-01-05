It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Ryan Trevor Trevino, left this world and joined the Lord on December 27th, 2019.
Ryan was born on September 8th, 1990 in Del Rio, TX to Roland and Anna Trevino. Early on, Ryan was diagnosed with a disorder that limited his abilities yet didn’t stop him from pursuing his interests.
Ryan was a huge football fan; the only team he loved more than the Dallas Cowboys were his mighty Rams. While in high school, he joined the team on the field as their team manager. After he graduated, he continued his support off the field as a season ticket-holder, never missing a game. We have no doubt that he will be watching from above.
In his short 29 years, Ryan taught us so much. He was never afraid to be himself. No matter how difficult something seemed, he never gave up. He exceeded all expectations and is a shining example of the strength of the human spirit. While we are grateful for our time with him, we will miss him tremendously.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Roland and Anna; sisters, Jennifer and her husband Michael, Tyler Renae; niece, Luna Soleil; and his two dogs, Zeus and Maisy. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Little.
The family is currently planning a celebration of his life; details will be announced soon.