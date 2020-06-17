Jorge Jasso Fernandez, age 43, entered into rest June 7, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was born March 14, 1977, in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
He is survived by his parents, Fernando Jasso and Herlinda Fernandez; children, Jorge Jasso Jr., Osvaldo Jasso, Selina Jasso, Nayeli Jasso, and Jacqueline Jasso; and by his sister, Patricia Uribez.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Funeraria Flores in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, and will continue Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Del Rio, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Del Rio.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
