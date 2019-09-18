Rosaisela Villarreal, age 37, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on January 19, 1982 in Del Rio, Texas.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Emma J. Villarreal and her grandmother, Berta G. Lugo.
RosaIsela is survived by her brothers, David Villarreal and Jason Villareal. She is also survived by numerous family and close friends
Family, friends and others whose lives Rosaisela touched are welcome to join the memorial service on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills.