The Lord has called home his newest angel, Billie Joyce Giles, on July 5, 2019 in Del Rio, TX at the age of 80. Billie was born on March 29, 1939 in San Antonio, TX. At a very early age her family moved to southern California where she spent her younger years, was married and had her 3 children.
After working many years in family-ran businesses she moved to Del Rio, TX with her husband, William (Wink) A. Giles, to be a co-founder of Two Guys Marine in 1974.
Throughout her years she enjoyed a very active lifestyle. She had many hobbies which included dog breeding, horseback riding, bowling, traveling, boating, fishing and a passion for NASCAR. But what brought her the most joy in life was her family.
Billie was a very special lady who never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by: son Art Giles of Conroe, TX; daughter Rhonda Giles of Del Rio, TX; son William A. Giles II (Bink) and wife Margarita of Del Rio, TX; sister Arthalene Karr or Hemet, CA; brother Leon Braswell and wife Carole Ann of Long Beach, WA; Grandchildren: Shelli Creech of Converse, TX; Staci Giles and husband Seth of Aransas Pass, TX; Taylor Giles of Conroe, TX; Bart Giles of St. Petersburg, FL; Chelsea Giles of Del Rio, TX; and Brittni Giles of Austin, TX; Great-grandchildren: Andrew, Amber, Landon, Audrey, Max, Haley, Seth, Skye, Kevin, L.T., Ruben and Noah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father A.B. Braswell; mother Effie Braswell; and husband Willam (Wink) A. Giles.
A memorial service will be held at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com.