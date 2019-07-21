“Be ye faithful even unto death and I will give you the crown of life”. Revelation 2:10
JoAnn Charlotte (Blanks) Williams was born on August 29, 1935 in Del Rio Texas to the parentage of the late Rosco C. Blanks and Leona (July) Blanks. She was married to the late Mr. Marshall T. Williams, Sr. for 52 years. This union was blessed with 10 beautiful children.
A beautiful, strong, black woman, full of spirit and grace, JoAnn never met a stranger for she welcomed and showed love to everyone she encountered. She had a pure genuineness, and a unique rich style of embracing others as if they were family. She was a real comedian, so much so that her husband would often say that she missed her calling, and that they should be rich! It was a joy to be in her presence and she always had a story to share, telling it in her own special witty and humorous way that would give you a life lesson in a simple nostalgic way. She was a virtuous woman, with a beautiful spirit, who placed love of God and family above everything else.
JoAnn is gone from this earthly life, but as the angels carried her from this life, into her heavenly Father’s arms, her life and love will live on through all the lives she has touched, and all the generations she is leaving behind. Please do not weep for her today, for she would surely find humor in today’s service, and would have us all laughing at something. Remember all the fun times we had with our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Her love will live on FOREVER in all of us!
JoAnn Charlotte Williams leaves to cherish her precious and enduring memories; 5 beautiful daughters and one adopted son; Barbara (Erskin) Hightower and Charlotte Everett of Del Rio Texas; Marsha (Dennis) Benson of San Antonio, Texas; Lesley Cunningham of Atlanta GA, Pamela Crittenden of Houston, Texas and Gregory Williams of Clearfield, Utah. She was also the mother of 5 beautiful children that preceded her in death; Roosevelt Jr, Marshall Jr, Billie, Jacqueline, and Gregory. JoAnn has 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and beloved friends.
“Faith, Hope, and Love, but the greatest of these is LOVE”. 1 Corinthians 13:13
A Visitation was held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
A Chapel Service was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 A.M. followed by a burial at Sunset Cemetery.