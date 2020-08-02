Carolina Martinez Reyes, age 100, peacefully passed away in Del Rio, Texas July 27, 2020. She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas September 6, 1919. Her parents were Ramon Martinez and Martina Lozano Salinas Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Pablo T. Reyes and her siblings; Velia Casarez (& Bere) Riddle, Maria Amelia (Manche) Talamantez Rodriguez (& Manuel), and George (& Dora) Martinez. Also preceding in death her Grandson Paul T. Reyes. She is survived by her sons Arturo Reyes (wife Elida), Pablo Reyes (Carmen), and daughter Romelia R. (husband Raul) Padilla. She is also survived by nine Grand Children, 25 Great Grand Children and two Great-Great Grand Children. Last but not least she leaves many loving nephews and nieces.
She met the love of her life Pablo who was a Cowboy Ranch Hand at La Chaparosa Ranch near Eagle Pass, Texas. They were happily married for 68 years. Together they started their own business, Reyes Taxi which was their life long (successful) business. Carolina was a very devoted mom who showed her children the value of hard work and education. She excelled at the Eagle Pass High School and received high honors in grammar. She always participated in PTO meetings and volunteered baking cookies. She took great pride in her knowledge of spelling and literature. Her pastime was spent helping neighborhood kids with their English assignments and also Catechism Classes. Their later years were spent on her favorite pastime dancing to music at the Del Rio Elderly Center. Lastly at 100 years old she was elected the Mardi Gras Queen at the Del Rio Nursing Home.