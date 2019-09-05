Ramon Trevino Renteria, age 87, entered into rest on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on September 13, 1931 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his son Ramon Trevino, Jr.; parents Raymundo Trevino and Maria De Los Angeles Renteria; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Enriqueta Perez; sons Eduardo Trevino, Fernando Trevino, and Sergio Trevino; sisters Eudalia Trevino and Angela Trevino; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.