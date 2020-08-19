Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr

Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

 Courtesy

Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Juan was born in Del Rio, Texas on June 24, 1949 to Jacinto and Antonia T. Monsivaiz.

Juan is preceded in death by his father Jacinto T. Monsivaiz.