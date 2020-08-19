Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Juan was born in Del Rio, Texas on June 24, 1949 to Jacinto and Antonia T. Monsivaiz.
Juan is preceded in death by his father Jacinto T. Monsivaiz.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Juan was born in Del Rio, Texas on June 24, 1949 to Jacinto and Antonia T. Monsivaiz.
Juan is preceded in death by his father Jacinto T. Monsivaiz.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.