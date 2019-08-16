Maria Del Carmen Herrera, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on July 16, 1935. She was married to Manuel C. Herrera on April 29, 1956 in Del Rio, Tx. Maria Del Carmen lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren and she loved to go to Bingo. Maria Del Carmen had a uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Maria Del Carmen is survived by her children, Carmen Treviño, Manuel Herrera (Sylvia), Guadalupe Ortiz (Albert), and Juanita Villarreal (Joe); 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Guadalupe Cervantez and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel C. Herrera and granddaughter Victoria Marie Herrera.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Ramon (Raymond) Treviño, III, Sergio (Checo) Treviño, Gustavo (Gus) Flores, Jorge Flores, Eddie Flores, and Greg Flores.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.