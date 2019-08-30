Hector “Tito” Manuel Zuniga, age 69, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1950 in Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Genoveva Zuniga and his brother Jessie Zuniga. He is also survived by his biological parents Manuel Varela and Esther Cardona Varela.
Hector is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Maria Elena Salas Zuniga; daughters Esther “Becky” Jimenez (Juan), Lori Ann Garza (Juan) and son Hector Zuniga, Jr.; grandchildren Leianna Jimenez, Lauryn Jimenez, Juan Manuel Garza, III, and Belen Garza; sisters Dolores Z. Fabela, Alicia Z. De Hoyos of Del Rio, TX, and Norma V. Dominguez from San Angelo, TX; brother Miguel Angel Varela from Decatur, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Roy Dominguez, Homero Dominguez, Matilde Dominguez, Wense Dominguez, Clemente De Hoyos, Jessie Zuniga, Juan Manuel Garza, II, and Juan Pablo Jimenez; Honorary pallbearer is Hector Zuniga, Jr.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
