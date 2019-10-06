Jose Amado died peacefully at his Gilroy home just short of his 89th birthday. Born in Blewett, TX and raised in Del Rio. He moved to San Jose in 1947 with his parents Lazaro and Carmen Hernandez Luna, brother to Esperanza, Flora, MaryLou, Tomasa, Carmen, Peter, Rita and Juanita. He was the family patriarch after his father died in 1950. At age 28, in San Jose, CA, he met the love of his life, Linda Marichalar and was married 61 years. In 1971, they moved the family to Gilroy where he built the family ranch. There were many celebrations at their home with daughter, Joanne (Robert), sons, Lazaro, Jose Amado II (Tonya), his grandchildren, Nicholas Amado and Christina (Tom), Jewelea and Jose Amado III (Whitley). His great-grandsons, Jose Amado IV, Cam and Wolfgang.
Our father lived a full life. He was proud to be a Texan and visited his Del Rio families often. He was blessed to retire early and travel to almost every state in the country with our mother. He was happiest when having his family around him and visiting Del Rio! We are forever grateful to our Lord and Savior for blessing us with this wonderful man we called dad and GRANDPA! Private Services were held.