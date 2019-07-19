Dora E. Rodriguez Martinez, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, located in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on December 11, 1950 in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 50 years, Eulogio Rodriguez Rabago; and son, Hector Rodriguez;
Family members left to cherish her memory include her children: Mario Rodriguez and wife Maria Rodriguez of Fort Worth, Eloisa Rodriguez and husband Leobardo Ramos of Ciudad Acuna, Laura Rodriguez and husband Jesus Garcia of Ciudad Acuna, Ana Maria Rodriguez and husband Elvis Watanabe of Ciudad Acuna, Jorge Rodriguez of Ciudad Acuna, Saray Rodriguez and husband Issac Cruz of Fort Worth, and Lizette Rodriguez and husband Jesse Rubio of Del Rio; Dora is also survived by numerous brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great grand children.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion.
A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 pm. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Manuela Rodriguez. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2230 or www.TrinityMortuary.com. Tradition. Tribute. Trust.