Charles Benton Wardlaw rode peacefully through heaven’s gates on June 16, 2020 at his home in Boerne, Texas. Benton was born February 27, 1943 to Walter Hadley and Mattye Gwen Wardlaw in Del Rio, Texas. He was a fifth-generation rancher whose great-great grandparents, George and Rachel Whitehead, settled in Val Verde County in 1882. His grandfather, Crawford Benton “Dutch” Wardlaw, served as President of Producers Wool and Mohair Company, Director of Del Rio National Bank, President of the National Wool Growers Association (1940-1941), and Charter Member, Director, and President (1938-1939) of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association. Benton’s father, Walt, helped run the Wardlaw Brothers Ranch partnership which at one time had the areas’ largest clips of wool and the third largest herd of AQHA horses in the world. The Wardlaw Brothers were leaders in range conservation work and irrigation development.
Benton thrived in the ranching and rodeo industries. In 1961, he was the Texas High School Rodeo Association Champion Calf Roper and All-Around Cowboy. Benton graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Animal Science, was a member of the Texas Tech rodeo team, and qualified for the NIRA finals. He won the 1963 Texas Tech Rodeo in the bull dogging. Benton went on to produce one of the largest herds of Blonde D ’Aquitaine in the United States utilizing artificial insemination. He was a member of the PRCA, AQHA, Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers, and the Masonic Lodge. Benton worked diligently ranching and running commercial real estate investments.
Benton walked this earth humbly and with a kind heart. He didn’t allow grass to grow under his feet and encouraged us to live life to its fullest, fearing nothing, and working hard at whatever makes us happy! Benton believed anybody could be successful with hard work, dedication, and determination. He was generous with his time and squeaky tight with his money, finding ways to save and always on the hunt for good deals. Benton enjoyed coaching kids up in the rodeo arena. He hauled his girls to countless rodeos and spent hours in the arena helping them get better in every event. Benton also taught his girls how to pick top quality show lambs, get them conditioned and ready for the county and major stock shows in Texas. He loved to go to his grandkid’s basketball, golf, football, and baseball games. Benton enjoyed supporting youth and rodeo athletes. He would organize and cook barbecue at the AJRA finals to help donate saddles for the year end awards. Benton donates to the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo every year to support our future farmers and ranchers. He will be missed as a loyal brother, amazing dad, beloved “Papa”, sweet uncle, and true friend to many.
Benton is preceded in death by his parents Walt and Mattye Gwen; wife Nancy; sister-in-law Tulisha. Left with many fond memories are his three daughters and their husbands, Wendy and Rob Mason, San Marcos, Robin and Steele Montague, Bandera, and Whitney and Jarrett Bray, Robert Lee; brother Walter “Hadley” Wardlaw Jr., Brackettville; grandchildren Mattye, McKenna, and Gage W. Mason; Wendy and Robin’s mom Rebecca Ramsey Powers, Sonora; loving companion and partner in crime Jane McGinley, Boerne; nieces Lashawn McIvor, San Angelo, and Leisha and Tony Ashley, Brackettville; nephew Dutch and Casey Wardlaw, Del Rio. Benton is also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-niece, great-great nephew, and special cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. David Williams, Dave Smith, Mary Lou Howells, and all the sweet doctors and nurses at Texas Oncology in Kerrville for all their support helping extend the time we enjoyed with Benton. We are grateful for all the family and friends that either called or came to visit him in this difficult time.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wardlaw Burial Grounds on the Standardt Ranch. Follow the signs to 2418 Hadley Wardlaw Road. A reception to follow on Pinto Creek hosted by Barry Simpton, Jimmy Murdoch, Gerry Pruneda, Dan Simpton, Kelly Kothman, and Billy London. Comfortable clothes and shoes are appropriate. Lawn chairs, umbrellas, and sunscreen may come in handy.
Memorials may be given to the West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, Texas, 76904 or a favorite charity.