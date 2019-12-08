Armando Cardenas, Jr. (La Rana) age 69, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 11, 1950 in Roscoe, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons James Edward Cardenas and Robert Cardenas; his daughter Geneva Luna Cardenas; his mother Carolina Antu; brothers David Antu; sisters Anita Garcia and Delia Antu; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.