Karen Joy Swint went home to be with Jesus on October 11, 2019 at age 69. Karen was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 27, 1950.
Family members left to cherish her memory include; husband of forty years H. T. “Ted” Swint. Sons, Jeff Henderson and wife Chrissy, Seth Swint and wife Staci; daughter, Sheli Henderson. Thirteen precious grandchildren and one great grandchild. Sisters, Jerrie Cargil, Sara and husband Ty Bateman, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Virgil “Gene” and Rose (Walton) Cargil.
There will be no funeral service, however, a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2101 N. Main Street, Del Rio, Texas at 2:30 p.m.