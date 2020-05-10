Joe Allen Hardin, Jr., 65, beloved Husband, Papa, and Bubba, went home with Jesus on May 4, 2020. He entered this world on May 19, 1954 in Rotan, Texas, born to Joe Allen Hardin, Sr. and Bobbye Jo Hardin.
He attended schools in the Rotan, Abilene, and Clute areas. On June 14, 1980, he married the love of his life, Janice Staggs in Abilene, Texas. He received an associate degree from Cisco Junior College.
Joe believed in Jesus as his Savior and aimed to tell everyone the Good News. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Del Rio, Texas. Joe always tried to live by example.
You could tell Joe loved his job, because he worked for American Electric Power for 46 years.
He always approached life with a smile on his face and was famous for his greeting, “It’s a good day, ain’t it?” Joe sought the positive in everything and was selfless, putting the needs of anyone he met before his own. He never expected a favor to be returned.
Joe’s pride and joy in his life were his wife and kids. He also enjoyed woodworking, whatever sport his kids were playing or rooting for, and the San Antonio Spurs.
The family hopes that every life he touched will gain a little more positivity and selflessness, and that his children will grow up to be just like him.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joe Allen Hardin, Sr.; mother, Bobbye Jo Hardin; and sister, Jeanine Wharton.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Hardin of Del Rio, Texas; daughter, Jessica McBride and her husband, Randy McBride of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Jacob Hardin of Killeen, Texas; son, Joshua Hardin of Del Rio, Texas; brother, Johnny Hardin of Belleville, Texas; sister, Janis Leathers of Carlsbad, New Mexico; sister, Julie Hardin of Abilene, Texas; brother, James Hardin of Abilene, Texas; brother, Jay Hardin of Baird, Texas; and sister, Carmen Walker of Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8 from 2-5 p.m. at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home located at 111 N McKinley Ave, Rotan, TX 79546. An extended graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 9 at Cottonwood Flat Cemetary located at CR 1274, Snyder, TX 79549, Lat 32.8912 Lon -100.6989. Due to restrictions in place because of COVID -19 virus there is limited occupancy for visitation. Visitation will begin 2:00 p.m., Friday, at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. We know these times are difficult due to the COVID - 19, but we want you to know the family appreciates your love and support but encourages everyone to remain safe and healthy.
A celebration of life will be held in Del Rio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in memory of Joe to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials or to the Kent House: https://kenthouse.org/ or call 318-487-5998.