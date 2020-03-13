Elida C.. Rodriguez, age 90, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on July 30, 1929 in Del Rio, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Raul Rodolfo Rodriguez (Josefina), Rogelio Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez (Silvia), Ricardo Rodriguez, and Reymundo Rodriguez (Sylvia); daughter Rosalinda R. Vargas (Hervey); her sister Librada Lopez; 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.