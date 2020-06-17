May 9, 1921 - June 11, 2020
Maria G. Hernandez, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 here in Del Rio.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Iglesia Metodista Unida El Principe de Paz at 10:00 am. Interment will follow to San Felipe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com