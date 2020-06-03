Laura Rangel, age 50, entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on October 5, 1969 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Manuel Bernal.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 29 years, Jesus E. Rangel, Sr. Son, Jesus E. Rangel, Jr. and daughter Guadalupe Rangel. Also survived by her mother, Gloria Otila Narvaez Bernal; siblings Roberto Bernal, Ivan Bernal, Osvaldo Quintero and Edgar R. Bernal, Gloria Bernal, Yesenia Bernal and Lorena Bernal.
Laura was employed at San Antonio Shoe Company for over 20 years. She will be missed by all.
Visitation were held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel Services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements: Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.