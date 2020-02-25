Maria Guadalupe F. Oviedo, age 88, entered into rest on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on February 13, 1932 in Guerrero, Coahuila, Mexico.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Jose Oviedo (Carmen), Juan Oviedo (Linda), and Jesse Oviedo (Elsa); daughters Rosario Padilla (Mauro), Dolores Solis (Benito), Blanca Escobedo (Manuel), and Pina Calderon (George); her brother Tomas Flores (Lupita); sister-in-law Gloria Segovia; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
