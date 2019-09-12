Lou Emma Brown, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Lou Emma Brown was born on January 17, 1932 in Del Rio, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetery. Memorial Service will follow at the First United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held at the Whitehead Museum starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
